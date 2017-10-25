Mini Babybel named official snack cheese of popular Walt Disney properties

Mini Babybel, a brand of Bel Brands USA Inc., a subsidiary of Paris-based Fromageries Bel, was named the official snack cheese of Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, the Disneyland Resort in California and Disney Cruise Line. This announcement kicks off a multi-year strategic alliance between the two family-focused brands, Bel Brands USA said.

As part of the alliance, Mini Babybel will be prominently featured at a quick-service window within the new Toy Story Land, scheduled to open in 2018 at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida, the company noted. Toy Story Land will invite guests to step into the whimsical world of Pixar Animation Studios' blockbuster films where playtime stretches longer than a Slinky dog. Guests will feel like they've shrunk to the size of a toy as they play in Andy's backyard with their favorite Toy Story pals.

"At Bel Brands USA, we are all about sharing smiles, and we are delighted to bring that to life through our alliance with Disney," said Francis Perrin, chief marketing officer of Bel Brands USA. "We believe Mini Babybel makes snack time an adventure in deliciousness for the whole family every day and now we can share that fun and great taste with even more families as they enjoy adventures of their own at Disney Parks."

Carlos Castro, vice president of Disney Corporate Alliance, said Disney can’t wait for its guests to experience Toy Story Land and its quick-service window.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Mini Babybel and introduce additional snack offerings in Toy Story Land and throughout Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort,” he said.