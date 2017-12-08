Dairy processor news from Great Lakes Cheese, IDFA and more dairy supplier news

Great Lakes Cheese, Hiram, Ohio, said it named Brad Belanger director of foodservice. Belanger comes to Great Lakes Cheese from Saputo Dairy Foods, where he was senior director of corporate accounts.

My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream, Los Angeles, said it appointed Craig Berger CEO. Berger has more than 25 years of experience in the food sector, most recently serving as the company’s chief financial officer.

Alpenland Maschinenbau GmbH (ALPMA), Rott am Inn, Germany, celebrated its 70th anniversary in September. The company gathered with invited guests from around the globe and its employees at an open-house event. Gottfried Hain, son of ALPMA’s founder, gave a demonstration on the company’s beginnings and rapid growth.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, Texas-based polymer flooring manufacturer Flowcrete Americas is providing free renovation advice and a materials discount to help Houston businesses affected by the storm. The company said it put into place a 35% material discount for businesses to help relieve some of the financial burden from the unanticipated renovation.

October 2017 marked 30 years since Multivac Inc. became the official U.S. daughter company of Multivac Global. To commemorate its milestone, the company held a multi-day industry event. Almost 300 customers, affiliated partners and suppliers traveled to the Kansas City, Mo., headquarters to join in the celebration, Multivac said. The event also marked the official launch of its new X-line thermoform packaging machine to the U.S. market.

The International Dairy Foods Association’s Dairy Forum 2018 will be held Jan. 21-24, 2018, at the J.W. Marriott Desert Springs in Palm Desert, Calif. The event will examine the policies, regulations and trends that will define the dairy industry in the coming years. For more information or to register, visit www.idfa.org.

The International Sweetener Colloquium will be held Feb. 11-14, 2018, at The Ritz-Carlton Grande Lakes in Orlando, Fla. Co-hosted by the Sweetener Users Association and the International Dairy Foods Association, the event will dive into important trends and issues impacting the sweetener industry. To register, visit www.idfa.org/ISC.

The University of Nebraska – Lincoln Food Processing Center will host its Food Microbiology Workshop on March 20-22, 2018, in Lincoln, Neb. The workshop will focus on the basics of food safety and microbiological testing methods. For more information, visit fpc.unl.edu/training.