Anderson-Negele’s pressure, level transmitter measures process pressure

November 13, 2017
Anderson-Negele’s new L3 Pressure and level transmitter is designed to measure process pressure or hydrostatic level in sanitary process applications. It features a rugged design and a new temperature compensation strategy that optimizes performances in hot and highly dynamic systems. This feature results in fewer errors in brewing, fluid-food and hot-fill applications. Its modular design allows repair and reconfiguration on the customer’s site, including the ability to add a remote cable to the assembly.

