Sartori honored for export-related excellence

Dairy Foods recently presented the 2017 Tom Camerlo Exporter of the Year award to Sartori Co., Plymouth, Wis.

Sponsored by the U.S. Dairy Export Council (USDEC), the award is given to a dairy supplier that exemplifies leadership in advancing U.S. dairy exports, demonstrates a commitment to export market development, and makes exports an integral part of its overall growth strategy. The award was presented on Oct. 17, during USDEC’s Board of Directors and Annual Membership Meeting in Chicago.

Sartori has a strong commitment to serving the export market, demonstrated through participation in annual tradeshows in Dubai, China and Europe. And the company’s cheeses can be found in more than 40 countries, including those in Europe, Latin America, Australia and Asia.

