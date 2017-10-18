Prairie Farms is a big winner in dairy product competition

Prairie Farms Dairy, Edwardsville, Ill., said it took home dozens of awards in the 2017 World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Products contest. The awards ceremony was held on Oct. 3 at the 2017 World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wis.

Prairie Farms competed in almost 30 categories and won 40 awards. The awards included 14 first place championship trophies, 11 second place medallions and 15 third place medallions, Prairie Farms said.

The honors included six perfect scores for the company’s salted caramel milk, sea salt caramel milk, white milk (two trophies), chocolate milk and whipping cream. Prairie Farms said it swept the competition in three categories: Southwest dip, low-fat chocolate mil, and fat-free chocolate milk.

“To earn prestigious World Dairy Expo Awards, a dairy company must offer top-quality products. Prairie Farms competed in 27 categories and won 40 awards, that’s nearly 50% of total category awards and more than any of our competitors,” said Rebecca Leinenbach, vice president of marketing and communications for Prairie Farms.

The World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Products contest, sponsored by the Wisconsin Dairy Products Association, is the only judging contest of its kind in North America. This year’s competition saw more than 1,200 product entries from all over the country in 79 contest classes, including cheese, fluid milk, yogurt, butter, sour cream, dairy dips, ice cream, cottage cheese and whey products, Prairie Farms said. Winning companies are afforded unprecedented opportunities to promote their products as the “best of the best.”

Prairie Farms’ results from 2017 state fair competitions in Illinois, Missouri and Kentucky were equally impressive. The company said it was awarded more than 150 red, white and blue ribbons in numerous categories.