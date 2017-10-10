Dairy Foods & BeveragesIce Cream/NoveltiesNew Dairy Products

Alden’s Organic Ice Cream releases two holiday flavors of ice cream

alden

Alden’s Organic Ice Cream

October 10, 2017
Camas, Wash.-based Alden’s Organic Ice Cream released two holiday flavors of ice cream: pumpkin spice (blend of organic cinnamon, nutmeg cloves and real organic pumpkin) and pink peppermint stick (blend of organic milk, cream and peppermint candies). The pumpkin spice flavor contains 160 calories, 9 grams of fat, 17 grams of sugar and 2 grams of protein per 1/2-cup serving. The non-GMO, small-batch ice cream is available at natural and conventional grocery stores nationwide. It retails for $7.99 per 1.5-quart container. 

