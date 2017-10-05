Cacique CEO named a 2017 Hispanic Business Enterprise honoree

Industry, Calif.-based Cacique Inc., which offers Mexican-style cheeses and cremas under the Cacique brand, said its CEO, Gil de Cardenas, was named a 2017 Hispanic Business Enterprise (HBE) honoree by the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC). The honors were bestowed at the Hispanic Business Enterprise (HBE) luncheon during the USHCC’s National Convention in Dallas.

Every year, the USHCC honors a select group of Hispanic entrepreneurs based on nominations received from top corporations that do business with Hispanic suppliers. This year, Angel Colon from Cincinnati-based Kroger Co. nominated Gil de Cardenas and Cacique for the company’s contributions to the Hispanic community, as well as the impact the company’s work has on the economic future of America.

Since his arrival at Cacique in 2009, de Cardenas has revamped and professionalized the management team, resulting in doubling of the company’s manufacturing capacity, USHCC noted.