Ben and Jerry's joins effort to tackle poverty, racism

Ben & Jerry's co-founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield took the stage at the Howard Theater in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 4 with Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II and Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis to announce the ice cream makers' support of the Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival.

A portion of the proceeds from Ben & Jerry's new One Sweet World limited batch flavor will benefit the campaign's efforts to promote economic and racial justice, the Burlington, Vt.-based company said. After the announcement, Aloe Blacc, Maxwell, Sweet Honey in the Rock, JPeriod, Yara Allen, Gina Belafonte and Van Jones headlined the "We are Here" concert presented by Sankofa.org in support of the campaign.

Ben & Jerry's said it is proud to support the organizers of the new Poor People's Campaign, which is a national grassroots movement, led by those who have been historically marginalized, to build political power for a more just and equitable America. With One Sweet World, Ben & Jerry's intends to bring the message of the campaign and its calls to action to fans and freezer cases all around the country. Inspired activists are urged to sign up for the Poor People's Campaign with a commitment to mobilize their community, receive text updates, or take direct action, including civil disobedience.

Dec. 4 marked the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s call for a Poor People's Campaign to confront the "three evils" in society: poverty, racism and militarism.

"While it's true that we've made some progress since then, it's unfortunate that the issues of income inequality, racism, and a bloated military budget are as pressing today as they were a half century ago," Greenfield said.

One Sweet World is a limited-batch flavor — a blend of coffee caramel ice cream with fudge chunks and swirls of marshmallow and salted caramel. Fans can find it in Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops or use the Ben & Jerry's flavor locator to find it at a nearby location, Ben & Jerry’s said.

For more information about Ben & Jerry's social mission, visit Benjerry.com/values. For more information about the Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, visit https://poorpeoplescampaign.org.