Beyond the Label: The Clean Food Revolution

Kerry, the Taste and Nutrition Company, has published a report based on a massive consumer research study focusing on clean label. Kerry measured consumer perceptions about 54 specific ingredients to understand how “no-no” lists and nutritional standards are changing across generations. Findings available in the white paper are specific to American consumers and include an actionable definition of Clean Label and an understanding of what consumers want and don’t want in their food.

Kerry’s consumer survey reveals that 82% of ingredient-conscious consumers believe Clean Label is important, and almost as many are willing to pay more for healthier, cleaner products. Additionally, 75% of these consumers indicate they evaluate ingredients on a package, while 66% look at the nutritional panel. The study exposes that clean label is multi-dimensional for consumers and is a combination of ingredients, nutrition and sustainability that equates to trust in a product.

The full white paper is available for download HERE.