Breyers launches low-cal, high-protein Breyers Delights
The new ice cream is low-fat and high-protein, with 20 grams of protein per pint.
Englewood Cliffs, N.J.-based Unilever’s Breyers brand introduced Breyers Delights, a low-fat, low-calorie and high-protein ice cream. The Delights contain 260 to 330 calories and 20 grams of protein per pint.
The ice creams are available in four flavors: vanilla bean (260 calories per pint), chocolate (270 calories per pint), cookies & cream (330 calories per pint) and mint chip (310 calories per pint).
The ice cream is available in pint-sized (16-ounce) containers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $4.49 to $4.99.
Got new dairy products to contribute? Submit it to Dairy Foods here.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Dairy Foods print Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our digital edition.