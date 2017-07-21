Breyers launches low-cal, high-protein Breyers Delights

Englewood Cliffs, N.J.-based Unilever’s Breyers brand introduced Breyers Delights, a low-fat, low-calorie and high-protein ice cream. The Delights contain 260 to 330 calories and 20 grams of protein per pint.

The ice creams are available in four flavors: vanilla bean (260 calories per pint), chocolate (270 calories per pint), cookies & cream (330 calories per pint) and mint chip (310 calories per pint).

The ice cream is available in pint-sized (16-ounce) containers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $4.49 to $4.99.

