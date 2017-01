Latest News

LED's in retailers’ milk display cases can help to preserve milk's flavor LED lights in retailers’ milk display cases do more than just reduce energy bills. They also help milk taste better, according to r...

U Penn doctor wins the AGA-Dannon research prize The AGA Research Foundation and The Dannon Co. presented the 2017 AGA-Dannon Gut Microbiome in Health Award to Dr. Gary D. Wu for his res...

Grass-fed dairy products raising the profile for dairy processors Dairy marketers take note. Milk from cows fed a grass diet can create a distinguishable value-added niche in the dairy case. Organic Vall...

USDA forecasts milk supplies to grow in 2017 But it is going to cost more. The USDA forecasts less milk in 2017 but a growing supply through the year 2024 along with steadily increas...

Cellars at Jasper Hill honored at 29th annual World Cheese Awards Cellars at Jasper Hill, Leelanau Cheese Co. and Baker Cheese are making news in the U.S. cheese processing industry.

Dairy people: Straus Family Creamery founder receives Leadership Award Albert Straus, Dorothy Farrell, Cindy Sorensen, Lynn Dean Pack and Jay Hurren Dairy are dairy people making the news this month.

India’s dairy farmers need market access IFCN’s dairy conference in India finds that farmers need access to market and a value-creating dairy-farming model.