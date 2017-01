Latest News

DFA and 3 other dairies plan cheese/whey plant in Michigan Glanbia plc is a 50% JV partner with Dairy Farmers of America, Michigan Milk Producers Association and Foremost Farms USA in a proposed c...

IDFA to honor safe dairy facilities; enter by April 20 The International Dairy Foods Association has issued a call to dairy processors to nominate their businesses in the 13th annual Dairy Ind...

Former USDA Secretary Vilsack to lead U.S. Dairy Export Council The U.S. Dairy Export Council selected former U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack as president and CEO, effective Feb. 1.

Hear that humming? Those are butter churns The USDA’s Dairy Market News finds that dairy processing plants are busy manufacturing butter, cheese and fluid milk.

Hochland of Germany acquires U.S. cream cheese maker Franklin Foods Hochland SE bought U.S. cream cheese maker Franklin Foods Holdings, which operates dairy processing plants in Arizona and Vermont.

Ice cream sales are climbing Sales in the ice cream category look promising as dollars and units rose in the last year. Meanwhile unit sales in the frozen novelties c...

LED's in retailers’ milk display cases can help to preserve milk's flavor LED lights in retailers’ milk display cases do more than just reduce energy bills. They also help milk taste better, according to r...