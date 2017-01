Latest News

Former USDA Secretary Vilsack to lead U.S. Dairy Export Council The U.S. Dairy Export Council selected former U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack as president and CEO, effective Feb. 1.

Hear that humming? Those are butter churns The USDA’s Dairy Market News finds that dairy processing plants are busy manufacturing butter, cheese and fluid milk.

Hochland of Germany acquires U.S. cream cheese maker Franklin Foods Hochland SE bought U.S. cream cheese maker Franklin Foods Holdings, which operates dairy processing plants in Arizona and Vermont.

Ice cream sales are climbing Sales in the ice cream category look promising as dollars and units rose in the last year. Meanwhile unit sales in the frozen novelties c...

LED's in retailers’ milk display cases can help to preserve milk's flavor LED lights in retailers’ milk display cases do more than just reduce energy bills. They also help milk taste better, according to r...

U Penn doctor wins the AGA-Dannon research prize The AGA Research Foundation and The Dannon Co. presented the 2017 AGA-Dannon Gut Microbiome in Health Award to Dr. Gary D. Wu for his res...

Grass-fed dairy products raising the profile for dairy processors Dairy marketers take note. Milk from cows fed a grass diet can create a distinguishable value-added niche in the dairy case. Organic Vall...