Dairy Foods & Beverages MilkPEP’s four-point plan aids milk processors Last year was an exciting year for the milk industry. We saw more product innovation, sustained growth of chocolate milk and whole milk sales, and resumed growth of organic milk. …

Ingredients for Dairy Processors Protein benefits everyone, from children to seniors Protein may be a macronutrient the deficiency of which portends dire consequences for health. But it is amply represented in the American diet already. A 2015 analysis of the 2007-2010 …

What’s in store for dairy this year? To sell more milk or yogurt, add full-fat varieties. To sell more cheese, start making quark and farmer varieties. And ban the bland. Consumers want savory flavors. All information is …