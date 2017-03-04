Ben & Jerry’s releases 3 new pint flavors

Ben & Jerry’s, Burlington, Vt., released three ice cream new pint flavors:

Oat of this Swirled (brown sugar ice cream with fudge flakes and oatmeal cinnamon cookie swirls).

Urban Bourbon (burnt caramel ice cream with almonds, fudge flakes and bourbon caramel swirls).

Truffle Kerfuffle (vanilla ice cream with roasted pecans, fudge flakes and a salted chocolate ganache swirl).

The bourbon flavor contains 300 calories, 17 grams of fat, 26 grams of sugar and 5 grams of protein per 1/2-cup serving.

The ice cream retails for $4.99 to $5.99 per pint and is available nationwide.

Got new dairy products to contribute? Submit it to Dairy Foods here.