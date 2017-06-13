10 new dairy products for snacking, convenience

The snacking and convenience trend is dominating the food industry. Consumers are snacking more and want high-quality protein and options for on-the-go. Dairy processors and food manufacturers are answering the call with a variety of innovations in packaging, flavors and concepts.

We’ve gathered some our favorite new dairy products from the cheese, cultured dairy and coffee creamer aisles.

Cheese innovations

Sincerely, Brigitte, an artisanal fl­avored cheese and brand of Anderson International Foods Inc., Jersey City, N.J., introduced a diced cheese product for salads and/or snacking.

The cheeses are packaged in 4-packs of 1-ounce single on-the-go cups and 3-ounce cups.

The 3-ounce cups retail for $3.49-$3.99 and come in four varieties: Chipotle Cheddar, sharp Cheddar, Cheddar and Muenster and garlic basil Monterey Jack. The 4-packs retail for $3.99-$4.49 and come in three varieties: Chipotle Cheddar, sharp Cheddar and garlic basil Monterey Jack.

—

Chicago-based Kraft Heinz launched Snack Trios, a snack and that feature creamy cheese, rich dark chocolate and sweet fruit.

They are available nationwide in four varieties in either single serve (4.5-ounce) or 3-pack of 4.5-ounce packs format. Varieties are: extra sharp white Cheddar, dried cranberries & dark chocolate; Monterey Jack, dried cinnamon apples & granola clusters; sharp yellow Cheddar, dried cherries & dark chocolate; and Colby Jack, dried banana chips & dark chocolate.

The extra sharp white Cheddar, dried cranberries and dark chocolate variety contains 180 calories, 10 grams of fat and 4 grams of protein. The suggested retail price is $1.29 for single packs and $3.49 for 3-packs.

—

Michael Foods brands, Minnetonka, Minn., created Ready, Egg, go!, a fresh protein snack and/or mini meal that contains a hard-boiled egg, nuts and cheese. The snack comes in four varieties:

Pistachios & Cheddar

Roasted peanuts & Colby Jack

Cashews & Gouda

Almonds & white Cheddar

The egg with pistachios and Cheddar variety contains 350 calories, 28 grams of fat and 16 grams of protein per 3.75-ounce container. The suggested retail price is $3.29 and they are available nationwide at grocery stores like Meijer, H.E.B, Jewel Osco and Safeway.

—

Basking Ridge, N.J.-based Arla Foods introduced snack cheeses that are sold in convenient packages containing eight individually wrapped 0.75-ounce cheeses.

They are available in three varieties: Gouda, Havarti and medium Cheddar. The Cheddar variety contains 80 calories, 7 grams of fat and 5 grams of protein per serving.

The snack cheeses sell for $4.49 per 8-count package and all Arla cheese products are available nationwide.

—

Sargento Foods, Plymouth, Wis., expanded its line of Balanced Breaks with the release of Sweet Balanced Breaks Snacks. The snack packs combine natural cheese with sweet ingredients like dried fruits and dark chocolate. The four varieties include: Monterey Jack cheese, dried cranberries and dark chocolate-coated peanuts. Read more about this product here.

—

Cheese Fusions, produced by Norseland Inc., Darien, Conn., is a new flavored cheese snack sold in individual pouches. The cheese comes in four flavor varieties, including sour cream and onion Monterey Jack; bold buffalo Monterey Jack and smoked chipotle Cheddar. Read more about this cheese product here.

Cultured dairy innovations

Philadelphia Cream Cheese, a Kraft Heinz brand, Chicago and Pittsburgh, introduced cream cheese cheesecake cups, pre-portioned cups that are made with milk, cream and fruit or toppings. They are available in four flavors, including cheesecake with strawberries, cherries and milk chocolate sauce toppings. The cups are available at retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $2.99 for a 2-pack of 3.25-ounce cups. Read more about this product here.

The company also launched Philadelphia Bagel Chips & Cream Cheese Dips in convenient portable snack cups. The chips and dip are available in four sweet and savory cream cheese flavors paired with multigrain bagel chips: strawberry, garden vegetable cream cheese, chive and onion, and brown sugar and cinnamon. The cream cheese dips are available at a suggested retail price of $1.99 for a 2.5-ounce cup serving.

—

Dreaming Cow, Pavo, Ga., introduced Lush, a line of whole-milk grass-fed yogurt drinks that contain a full serving of vegetables per 12-ounce bottle. The drinkable yogurts come in four varieties, including strawberry, raspberry, purple carrot and beet. Read more about this dairy product here.

Innovation in milk

International Delight, a brand of WhiteWave Foods, Broomfield, Colo., launched an innovative new dairy-based coffee creamer in a pressurized can. The One Touch Latte is designed to create a latte-style coffee drink at home. To use, fill a cup 2/3 with coffee, shake the creamer can and then firmly press for 5 seconds over the top of the coffee.

It comes in three flavors: mocha, vanilla and caramel. The creamer contains 25 calories and 3 grams of sugar per every 2-tablespoon serving and 120 calories per latte - 1/7 can (with 6-ounce coffee). It retails for about $4 for a 10-ounce can. The creamers are available nationwide.