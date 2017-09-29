10 new fall-inspired dairy products to celebrate this autumn

Fall colors and chillier temps are finally upon us, and with it come the influx of new seasonal and returning dairy products that boast fall-inspired flavors. Wander the dairy aisles and you’ll be sure to find pumpkin flavors everywhere, from creamer, cream cheese and yogurt — to plenty of ice cream. Alongside pumpkin, you’ll also see an increase in maple, honey and autumn and winter spices showing up.

We’ve highlighted 10 of our favorites, along with a handful of bonus dairy products (including Christmas-inspired flavors). So grab your pumpkin spice latte or whatever your fall guilty pleasure is and check out our list.

Frozen desserts get pumpkin makeover

Halo Top Creamery, Los Angeles, added a pumpkin pie flavor to its line of all-natural, low-cal, low-sugar, high-protein ice cream, for a limited time. The new flavor contains 90 calories, 3 grams of fat, 7 grams of sugar, 5 grams of sugar alcohol and 5 grams of protein per 1/2-cup serving. The whole pint contains 360 calories and 20 grams of sugar. Read more about its other newer flavors here.

Eugene, Ore.-based Alden’s Organic Ice Cream released two limited-edition holiday flavors:

Organic Pumpkin Spice Ice Cream — a blend of organic milk, cinnamon, nutmeg, clove and organic pumpkin.

Organic Pink Peppermint Stick Ice Cream — a blend of organic milk, cream and peppermint candies with organic beet juice.

The pumpkin spice flavor contains 160 calories, 9 grams of fat, 17 grams of sugar and 2 grams of protein per 1/2-cup serving. The ice cream retails for $7.99 per 1.5-quart and is sold in natural, specialty and traditional stores across the United States, including Whole Foods, Safeway and Wegmans.

Edy's, a brand of Nestlé Dreyer’s Ice Cream Co., Oakland, Calif., introduced a pumpkin spice latte ice cream. The ice cream is available nationally from September through December and retails for $5.99. The ice cream contains 120 calories, 2.5 grams of fat, 16 grams of sugar and 3 grams of protein per 1/2-cup serving.

Cold Stone Creamery, Scottsdale, Ariz., relaunched its pumpkin cheesecake ice cream, crème brulee ice cream and pumpkin cheesecake ice cream pie, available for a limited time. The fall ice cream flavors are available nationwide in stores from Sept. 13 through Nov. 23, and the Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice Cream Pie will be in stores and online from Nov. 2 – Nov. 23.

Atlanta-based Arby’s is bucking the pumpkin spice trend this year in favor of its new Cookie Butter Shake. Available in its retail stores nationwide for a limited time, the shake features cinnamon spice, whipped topping and cookie crumbles.

Yolato, Chathm, N.J., offers pumpkin spice frozen yogurt, available for foodservice in the Northeast. The suggested retail price is 50 cents per ounce. The non-GMO frozen yogurt can be dispensed in a cup, or made into a smoothie or shake.

Spicing up the milk

Galliker Dairy, Johnstown, Pa., released a limited-edition pumpkin pie-flavored milk for the fall season. It’s made with milk and pumpkin pie base (which contains pumpkin pie puree, sugar and spices, such as cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg). The suggested retail price is $1.19 per pint-size bottle. Read more about this product here.

For limited-time only, La Colombe, Philadelphia, launched its seasonal-batch Pumpkin Spice Draft Latte – made with roasted cold-pressed Nizza espresso and fresh milk, combined with real pumpkin puree and a blend of natural spices. It's available online and in select retailers nationwide. The ready-to-drink latte is made with no artificial ingredients and less sugar than similar products, according to the company.

A 9-ounce serving contains 140 calories, 4 grams of fat, 15 grams of sugar and 17 grams of carbs. Compare this to a 9.5-ounce serving of a bottled latte from Starbucks, which contains 32 grams of sugar. The suggested retail price is $2.99-$3.49 per can and can be found at select Target Stores nationwide and in various Wholefoods regions (Rocky Mountain, Mid Atlantic, South Pacific and Northeast).

Another flavored milk that hit stores in September is a limited-edition honey vanilla from The Farmer’s Cow, Lebanon, Conn. September is National Honey Month and this milk is made with Connecticut honey from Hilltop Apiaries, natural vanilla flavor and whole milk. Read more about his flavored milk here.

Fall at the breakfast table

Dunkin' Donuts, Canton, Mass., released its fall lineup at the end of August, including a new pumpkin cream cheese (made with real pumpkin) and new maple pecan-flavored coffees and lattes. The maple pecan flavor is available in the brand’s full coffee lineup, including hot or iced coffee, espresso beverages, Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee and cold brew coffee.

International Delight, WhiteWave Foods, Broomfield, Colo., introduced two new flavored creamers — pumpkin spice and Reese’s peanut butter cup. The creamers are available nationwide in most stores (such as Meijer, Jewel-Osco and Walmart) for suggested retail price of $3.69. WhiteWave Foods is now a subsidiary of DanoneWave, Louisville, Colo.

Los Angeles-based Califia Farms launched two low-sugar, holiday-inspired flavors in its non-dairy coffee creamers — pumpkin spice (made with real pumpkin puree) and mint cocoa (made with real cocoa powder and peppermint oil).

The creamers contain 2 grams of sugar and 15 calories per 1-tablespoon serving. The suggested retail price is $4.79. The creamers can be found nationwide at stores such as Whole Foods Markets, Sprouts, Safeway and Publix.

Got new dairy products to contribute? Submit it to Dairy Foods here.