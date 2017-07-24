New dairy products: noosa mates mix-in-style yogurts
The yogurt comes in four varieties featuring crunchy mix-ins.
Noosa Yoghurt, Bellvue, Colo., introduced a new line called noosa mates, mix-in-style yogurts that are paired with high-quality, toppings like crunchy granolas, roasted nuts, pretzels and dark chocolate.
They're available in five varieties: Banana chocolate peanut (chunks of dark chocolate, banana chips and roasted, salted peanuts); coconut almond chocolate (dark chocolate chunks, toasted coconut crisps and almonds); honey cranberry almond (granola, cranberries, roasted almonds and pepitas); honey pretzel peanut and maple ginger (granola, gingersnap streusel and candied ginger).
The banana chocolate peanut contains 270 calories, 13 grams of fat 24 grams of sugar and 9 grams of protein per 5.5-ounce serving.
The yogurt is available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $2.49 per 5.5-ounce container.
Got new dairy products to contribute? Submit it to Dairy Foods here.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Dairy Foods print Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our digital edition.