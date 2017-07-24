New dairy products: noosa mates mix-in-style yogurts

Noosa Yoghurt, Bellvue, Colo., introduced a new line called noosa mates, mix-in-style yogurts that are paired with high-quality, toppings like crunchy granolas, roasted nuts, pretzels and dark chocolate.

They're available in five varieties: Banana chocolate peanut (chunks of dark chocolate, banana chips and roasted, salted peanuts); coconut almond chocolate (dark chocolate chunks, toasted coconut crisps and almonds); honey cranberry almond (granola, cranberries, roasted almonds and pepitas); honey pretzel peanut and maple ginger (granola, gingersnap streusel and candied ginger).

The banana chocolate peanut contains 270 calories, 13 grams of fat 24 grams of sugar and 9 grams of protein per 5.5-ounce serving.

The yogurt is available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $2.49 per 5.5-ounce container.

