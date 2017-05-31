Dairy Processor News
World Milk Day

Celebrate World Milk Day on June 1

Raise a glass of milk to celebrate World Milk Day

milk2-default.jpg
May 31, 2017
KEYWORDS dairy news / milk / milk news / World Milk Day
Reprints
No Comments

In 2001, the United Nations declared June 1 each year to be World Milk Day recognizing the importance of milk in making the world a healthier place by nourishing and satisfying billions of people every day.

On June 1st 2017, milk lovers around the world will "raise a glass" to celebrate milk World Milk Day. You can contribute to this important event by organizing an event and/or by joining the global digital campaign.   

You can support the campaign by:

  • Promoting World Milk Day among your community
  • Organizing a World Milk Day event on June 1st
  • Promoting the day on social media
  • Drinking more milk!

Readers can help celebrate by using the hashtag #WorldMilkDay on Facebook and Twitter.

To find out more or register an event visit: http://www.worldmilkday2017.com

Please support the World Milk Day Thunderclap by clicking here: https://www.thunderclap.it/projects/54719-world-milk-day?locale=en

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Dairy Foods print Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our digital edition.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.