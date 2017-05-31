Celebrate World Milk Day on June 1

In 2001, the United Nations declared June 1 each year to be World Milk Day recognizing the importance of milk in making the world a healthier place by nourishing and satisfying billions of people every day.

On June 1st 2017, milk lovers around the world will "raise a glass" to celebrate milk World Milk Day. You can contribute to this important event by organizing an event and/or by joining the global digital campaign.

You can support the campaign by:

Promoting World Milk Day among your community

Organizing a World Milk Day event on June 1 st

Promoting the day on social media

Drinking more milk!

Readers can help celebrate by using the hashtag #WorldMilkDay on Facebook and Twitter.

To find out more or register an event visit: http://www.worldmilkday2017.com

Please support the World Milk Day Thunderclap by clicking here: https://www.thunderclap.it/projects/54719-world-milk-day?locale=en