Wisconsin honors Crave Brothers; new distribution for Straus Family Creamery

Farm Fresh To You distributes organic dairy foods

Two California processors of organic dairy products have a new distribution partner: Farm Fresh To You, based in West Sacramento. The service offers home and office delivery service of organic milks, coffee creams, whipping cream, sour cream, butter and yogurt. Participating dairy processors are Straus Family Creamery and St. Benoit.

Crave Brothers is the Wisconsin Family Business of the Year

Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, Waterloo, Wis., is the Wisconsin Family Business of the Year. It won the Grand Award in the medium-size company category. The award is sponsored by Smith and Gesteland, a Madison-based CPA and consulting firm; First Business Bank; and Husch Blackwell, a law firm. The Crave Brothers Farm LLC and Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese LLC business involves four brothers, Charles, Tom, Mark, George and his wife Debbie, Charles’ daughter-in-law, Beth Crave, three members of the younger generation, Jordan, Andrew and Patrick; and 86-year-old Bob Crave.