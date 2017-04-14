Chobani releases new Flip, Drink and Core Greek yogurt flavors

Earlier this year, Chobani, Norwich, N.Y., added the latest crop of new flavors to its portfolio of Greek yogurt products. The release included several Flip and Drink flavors, some Core and two new whole-milk Flip varieties.

The newest flavors are:

Core (suggested retail price of $1.25 per 5.3-ounce container)

Apple Cinnamon

Banana

Flip (suggested retail price of $1.49 per 5.3-ounce container)

Carrot Cake Creation (carrot low-fat yogurt with cinnamon glazed cake pieces, walnuts and creamy white chocolate chunks.)

S’More S’Mores (vanilla low-fat yogurt with honey craham crackers, milk chocolate and toasted sugar bits)

Cinnamon Bun Fun (cinnamon low-fat yogurt with pastry crumbles, chewy caramels and cinnamon roasted pecans.)

4-Pack Peanut Butter Dream

Whole Milk Flip (suggested retail price of $1.49 per 5.3-ounce container)

Pure Strawberry

Pure Pineapple

Drink Chobani (suggested retail price of $2.19 per 10-ounce bottle)

Pineapple Coconut

Peach

Vanilla Bean

Lemon Lime

The banana flavor in Core contains 130 calories, 2.5 grams of fat, 14 grams of sugar and 11 grams of protein per 5.3-ounce container. The S'More S'Mores flavor contains 180 calories, 4.5 grams of fat, 19 grams of sugar and 12 grams of protein per 5.3-ounce container. The vanilla bean Drink flavor contains 210 calories, 5 grams of fat, 22 grams of sugar and 15 grams of protein per 10-ounce bottle.

All new products are available in stores nationwide. Chobani’s next big crop of new products/flavors is set to be released this summer in July. All Chobani products are made with non-GMO ingredients and do not contain any artificial flavors or preservatives.

