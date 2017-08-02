Halo Top Creamery is now the best-selling pint of ice cream in the U.S.

Press release - July 31, 2017 – Halo Top Creamery, Los Angeles, earned the No. 1 spot in U.S. grocery stores becoming the best-selling pint of ice cream in America. Sales of Halo Top now surpass that of industry leaders like Ben & Jerry’s and Häagen-Dazs — brands whose sales been at the top in the ice cream category for years.

After launching in 2012, Halo Top transformed the ice cream landscape with a low-calorie ice cream that provides the authentic taste and creamy texture of ice cream. Despite a highly competitive market, Halo Top sales have grown tremendously over the last few years driving record sales this month at conventional grocery stores all across the country. The brand saw a 2500% increase in sales last year and is on track for another record-breaking year.

After the debut of 10 new flavors in 2016, fans flocked to grocery retailers putting these guilt-free pints in high demand. Containing 240-360 calories and 20 grams of protein per pint, Halo Top revolutionized the ice cream category as the first low-calorie ice cream to use all-natural ingredients. With classic flavors like vanilla bean, chocolate and strawberry and more unique flavors like Birthday Cake, red velvet and s’mores, Halo Top’s portfolio of 17 flavors offers diversity.

“The reason we’ve taken the number one spot is simple: We have amazing fans. We are eternally grateful to them for even allowing us to exist, let alone thrive,” said CEO and Founder, Justin Woolverton.

Halo Top can be found in the freezer section of grocery retailers nationwide. See our coverage of Halo Top in 6 new ice cream products for Ice Cream Month.

About Halo Top Creamery

Los Angeles-based Halo Top Creamery is the first-ever, low-calorie ice cream that is 100% natural, according to the company. The ice cream is made with only quality ingredients, is high in protein and low in sugar. Halo Top is available nationwide in the freezer aisle.