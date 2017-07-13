3-A SSI introduces new e-learning modules

Press release — 3-A SSI recently introduced the fourth in a series of new Basics e-learning modules and the first new Advanced module, all designed to bring the world of hygienic equipment design to audiences around the world at any time of the day or night.

Module 4.0, Basics of Cleaning and Sanitizing, provides a basic understanding of principles of cleaning, sanitizing and sterilization processes. It features a closer look at various methods of cleaning, including manual cleaning, Clean-Out-of-Place (COP) and Clean-In-Place (CIP). It also covers information on inspection, cleaning and sanitation documentation, as well as on safety hazards that might occur in the process of cleaning.

The first three modules were introduced last year and continue to receive positive feedback from users around the world. The first three modules in the series include:

1.0 Overview of Principles of Hygienic Design & Foundation Elements

2.0 The Basics of Hygienic Equipment Design

3.0 Basics of Hygienic Facility Design & Environmental Controls

Learning objectives are clearly listed at the beginning of each module and interactive assessment tools are included to support the learning experience. Each module is narrated and script is provided for convenience. All materials are accompanied by straightforward illustrations including photos from the field, animations, as well as informative diagrams. Each module is about one hour in length and all viewers are encouraged to complete Module 1.0 before moving forward to deepen their knowledge with the other modules.

The first new advanced module, 2.1 Advanced Hygienic Equipment Design: Materials & Surface Finishes, offers advanced hygienic design knowledge on the materials of construction and surface treatments. The content emphasizes hygienic materials selection and the metals and non-metals commonly used for product contact and non-product contact surfaces. The module also covers surface finishes, as well as the selection process for surface treatment methods, to optimize corrosion resistance, wear, durability, toxicity and hygienic safety. The new advanced module is available at a subscription price.

Additional modules are in development and other advanced sections are planned for several of the modules. The modules are now available at www.3-a.org in the Knowledge Center or go directly to: http://www.3-a.org/http//www.3-a.org/Knowledge-Center/E-learning-Modules.

SOURCE: 3-A Sanitary Standards