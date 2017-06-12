International Delight's innovative dairy creamer for latte-style drinks at home

International Delight, a brand of WhiteWave Foods, Broomfield, Colo., launched an innovative new dairy-based coffee creamer in a pressurized can. The One Touch Latte is designed to create a latte-style coffee drink at home. To use, fill a cup 2/3 with coffee, shake the creamer can and then firmly press for 5 seconds over the top of the coffee.



It comes in three flavors: mocha, vanilla and caramel. The creamer contains 25 calories and 3 grams of sugar per every 2-tablespoon serving and 120 calories per latte - 1/7 can (with 6-ounce coffee).



It retails for about $4 for a 10-ounce can. The creamers are available nationwide.

