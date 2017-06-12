International Delight's innovative dairy creamer for latte-style drinks at home
The creamer comes in a pressurized can that's designed to easily create a latte-style drink.
International Delight, a brand of WhiteWave Foods, Broomfield, Colo., launched an innovative new dairy-based coffee creamer in a pressurized can. The One Touch Latte is designed to create a latte-style coffee drink at home. To use, fill a cup 2/3 with coffee, shake the creamer can and then firmly press for 5 seconds over the top of the coffee.
It comes in three flavors: mocha, vanilla and caramel. The creamer contains 25 calories and 3 grams of sugar per every 2-tablespoon serving and 120 calories per latte - 1/7 can (with 6-ounce coffee).
It retails for about $4 for a 10-ounce can. The creamers are available nationwide.
Got new dairy products to contribute? Submit it to Dairy Foods here.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Dairy Foods print Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our digital edition.