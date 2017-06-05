Ben & Jerry’s dips into novelties with its Pint Slices

Ben & Jerry’s, Burlington, Vt. (a subsidiary of Unilever), introduced Pint Slices, a round single serving of ice cream covered in a chocolate coating. The ice cream novelties are packaged in individually wrapped pouches and come in four flavors. Varieties include Americone Dream (vanilla ice cream bar with caramel swirls and fudge covered waffle cone pieces, and a dark chocolate coating with waffle cone pieces); and chocolate fudge brownie. The Americone Dream contains 280 calories, 18 grams of fat, 25 grams of sugar and 3 grams of protein per bar (approximately 3-ounces). The bars are sold in 3-count boxes for a suggested retail price of $4.29 to $4.99 and are available nationwide.