New dairy products: La Terra Fina adds summer-inspired dip flavors

The company introduces two new dip and spread flavors made with cream cheese and cheese.

June 2, 2017
La Terra Fina, Union City, Calif., added two new cheese dip flavors inspired by the summer season:

  • Lemon Pepper & Asiago Dip & Spread - featuring freshly-cracked pepper paired with lemon and Asiago cheese.
  • Spicy Green Chile & Cheese Dip & Spread – featuring a mix of spicy chile and jalapeño peppers blended with sharp Cheddar cheese. The dip is inspired by jalapeño poppers.

The dips contain no artificial flavors and preservatives. They are also gluten-free. A 2-tablespoon serving of the Lemon Asiago flavor contains 80 calories, 6 grams of fat and 3 grams of protein.

The spreads are available nationwide at club stores, natural food stores and conventional grocers for a suggested retail price of $4.99 per 10-ounce package.

