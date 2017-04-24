Sargento Foods releases Sweet Balanced Breaks cheese snack packs

Sargento Foods, Plymouth, Wis., expanded its line of Balanced Breaks with the release of Sweet Balanced Breaks Snacks. The snack packs combines natural cheese with sweet ingredients like dried fruits and dark chocolate.

Sweet Balanced Breaks Snacks come in four varieties:

Natural Cheddar Cheese, Sea-Salted Roasted Almonds, Raisins and Greek Yogurt-Flavored Drops

Monterey Jack Natural Cheese, Dried Cranberries and Dark Chocolate-Coated Peanuts

Monterey Jack Natural Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Dark Chocolate Chunks and Banana Chips

Natural Cheddar Cheese, Milk Chocolate Chunks, Raspberry Flavored Dried Cranberries and Graham Crackers

The Monterey Jack Natural Cheese, Dried Cranberries and Dark Chocolate-Coated Peanuts variety contains 170 calories, 10 grams of fat, 10 grams of sugar and 6 grams of protein per 1.5-ounce serving.

The new snack packs are available at retail and convenience store locations nationwide. They come in a package of three 1.5-ounce snacks for a suggested retail price of $3.69.

Got new dairy products to contribute? Submit it to Dairy Foods here.