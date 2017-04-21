Tillamook launches farm-style cut shredded cheeses

Tillamook County Creamery Association, Tillamook, Ore., introduced a complete reformulation of its shredded cheese products with its new Farmstyle Cut line. The company also added a new Sharp White shredded cheese flavor.

The cheeses offer a unique, hand-grated texture that have an ideal melt, stretch, texture and flavor for specific culinary purposes, according to the company. The new offerings will replace Tillamook’s fine cut shredded cheese line and they contain no cellulose preservatives.

The company also debuted re-designed packaging that features a matte finish and clean design, the package is intended to reflect the simple ingredients.

Farmstyle Cut shreds are available in 10 varieties: Sharp Yellow Cheddar, Cheddar Jack, Mexican 4 Cheese, Mexican 2 Cheese, Sharp White Cheddar, Medium Yellow Cheddar, Triple Cheddar, Italian Blend, Mozzarella and Colby Jack. The Sharp White flavor contains 120 calories, 10 grams of fat and 6 grams of protein per ¼-cup serving.

All varieties are available in 8-ounce packages for a suggested retail price of $3.99, and select varieties are available in 16-ounce (retailing for $5.99) and 32-ounce (retailing for $11.99). The cheese is available at select retailers on the West Coast.

