Arctic Zero adds new pint, bar flavors to its frozen dairy dessert line

San Diego-based Arctic Zero, added three chunky pint flavors and one new bar flavor to its line of “Fit Frozen” lactose-free and low-calorie dairy desserts. The varieties are cherry chocolate chunk, peanut butter swirl and Rocky Road Trip chunky pints. The bar flavor is cake batter. The peanut butter swirl flavor contains 75 calories, 2.5 grams of fat, 7 grams of sugar and 4 grams of protein per 1/2-cup serving. The frozen dairy desserts are available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $4 to $5 per pint or for a 4-pack of 2.1-ounce bars.