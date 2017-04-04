Snoqualmie Ice Cream launches organic craft ice cream line

Snoqualmie Ice Cream, Snohomish, Wash., introduced a super-premium organic craft ice cream line in seven flavors. Flavors include mixed berry, chocolate, vanilla, lavender and salty caramel. The USDA-organic certified ice cream is made with grass-fed milk and is described as French-style, frozen custard. It is vat-pasteurized, slow cooked and made in small batches with extra cream and very little overrun, according to the company. The chocolate flavor contains 260 calories, 15 grams of fat, 23 grams of sugar and 6 grams of protein per 1/2-cup serving. The suggested retail price is $6.99 per pint, and it’s available at most large grocery stores in the Northwest, including Safeway, Haggen, Albertson’s and Fred Meyer.