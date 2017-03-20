Mixing and blending systems focus on efficiency

Powder induction and dispersion system

The Admix Fastfeed powder induction and dispersion system inducts, wets and disperses dairy ingredients instantly to eliminate agglomerates. Proteins, gums, starches, vitamins, fiber, sweeteners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, flavors and colors are dispersed at rates up to 450 pounds per minute in a single pass. The system consumes up to 70% less energy than conventional tank mixers, and batch-to-batch inconsistencies are eliminated because powders are introduced at the same rate every time, according to the company. HTST plate heat exchanger burn-on is eliminated, thus requiring less frequent CIP. Batch times and air entrainment are also reduced because powders are dispersed directly into the blend tank, preventing multiple pre-blend steps.

800-466-2369; www.admix.com/dairyfoods

Agitators with smooth surfaces promote optimal flow

Alfa Laval agitators have a flexible, modular design and the modularity lends itself to easy installation and maintenance. Smooth surfaces promote optimal flow and meet stringent hygienic standards. The EnSaFoil impellers, as well as the specially developed EnSaFerm impellers for fermentation, absorb the heat of the product, resulting in reduced energy consumption. Based on extensive fluid dynamic studies, their unique shape makes them up to 400% more efficient than impellers with a standard pitch, according to the company.

866-253-2528; www.alfalaval.com

Inline mixer and colloid mill food processing solutions

Bematek Systems’ machines address multifunctional process needs for de-agglomerating, emulsifying, dispersing, hydrating, dissolving or blending a variety of ingredients without over-or-under mixing. The modular engineered platform allows the emulsifier mixer or homogenizing mill chambers to be easily swapped out for a specific process requirement, making customization simple and cost effective. The sanitary in-line mixer or colloid mill will support hygiene requirements, can be precisely configured for any application and used for a variety of food products, including purees, yogurts, evaporated/fermented milks (probiotics), nutritional drinks, whey and processed cheeses.

877-236-2835; www.bematek.com

Mix and disperse powders into liquids

Powder Technologies’ YSTRAL Conti-TDS inducts powder dust-free, disperses it under a vacuum and distributes it homogeneously throughout the carrier liquid without any agglomerates remaining. Due to the optimized and patented geometry of the tools, the powder and liquid are immediately mixed and dispersed with maximum turbulence at the very first contact. The surface of the liquid inside the mixing head is enormously enlarged and far exceeds the surface of the powder to be wetted. This is mandatory for complete wetting. It is available in several sizes with powder induction rates from 0.5 to 500 kilograms per minute.

609-914-0521; www.powdertechusa.com

Batch mixing processor has dual-agitation configuration

The Chester-Jensen 70N Cooker-Cooler is a batch mixing processor designed to cook, cool and super-blend food products. This unit utilizes a dual-agitation configuration, along with a fully insulated heat exchange jacket on the entire cone bottom, to process the most uniform finished product possible. Sizes are available up to 1,000 gallons.

800-685-3750; www.chester-jensen.com

High-performance powder mixer tabletop system

The Fristam powder mixer tabletop system provides quick, high-performance blending of wet and dry ingredients into a fluid stream. It blends up to 600 pounds per minute and handles shear rates up to 100,000 1/s and viscosities up to 100,000 CPS. Applications include flavored milk, nonfat dry milk, cottage cheese dressing, eggnog, ice cream mix, pudding, sour cream and yogurt.

800-841-5001; www.Fristam.com/mix

High-performance vacuum mixer for liquid/powder mixing

SPX Flow’s APV Flex-Mix Instant is a high-performance vacuum mixer, which provides better economy with higher capacity for liquid/powder mixing than atmospheric mixers, according to the company. The system has excellent de-aeration efficiency, high shear and a controlled vortex, which ensures fine emulsions, improved product quality and shorter mixing times. The closed system increases system hygiene, and the technology removes processing issues created by traditional open mixers by preventing vapors flowing into dry machine parts and efficiently removing air from the mixture.

800-252-5200; www.spxflow.com

Blend skid with scrape surface heat exchanger and pinmixer

Ivarson’s Blend Skid is designed with an A-Unit scrape surface heat exchanger and B-Unit pin mixer. The sanitary, compact and portable design allows easy movement as well a quick set up. It is capable of 8,000 pounds per hour. All component ratios are precisely controlled using flow meters that adjust pump speeds to maintain product consistency. The unit is CIP cleanable and comes with a CIP system designed to maintain heat within the system.

414-351-0700; www.ivarsoninc.com

Mixer performance improves using a twin screw pump

The Vacucam Process by Semi-Bulk Systems uses a twin screw-type pump for supplying the liquid flow to the mixer. For the Vacucam in-line skid, this pump is also used as a take-away pump, thus eliminating all pump away problems with these same types of fluids. The new design now includes these pumps whenever producing dairy powder slurries or other food or industrial slurries where foaming and/or air entrainment have compromised performance.

800-732-8769; www.semi-bulk.com

Custom powder mixing tables

Powder mixing tables from Koss Industrial are designed to WDA Sanitary Standards and are custom-made to handle unique application needs. With an integrated control panel and flow panel, this mobile unit (equipped with pump and shear blender) can be constructed from high-quality 304 or 316L stainless steel. Level indication monitors product entering the funnel to prevent suction of air. An on-board dust collection system features a hood which creates the vacuum duct to reduce dust. The flip-opening, removable hood provides easy clean-up.

800-844-6261; www.kossindustrial.com

Ribbon blenders updated for precision and efficiency

New features are being offered on Ross ribbon blenders for manufacturers requiring extra precision and efficiency. The blenders are used for rapid blending of dry powders, granules, pellets and other solid forms. These machines also mix paste-like materials and solid-liquid suspensions. Some of the new features include a solid agitator shaft with precision-formed ribbons having angled leading edges to prevent material build-up. Scrapers are welded to the spokes and ribbons, having a close tolerance (1/8-inch) to the end walls. Operators can safely view the batch and change raw materials while the agitators are running. With this system, the ribbons are precisely pitched to move materials in a well-balanced axial and radial flow pattern.

800-243-7677; www.mixers.com

Continuous manufacturing modules can increase overall efficiency

Gericke continuous manufacturing modules combine high-precision loss-in-weight feeders with compact mixer and integrated PAT solutions to meet lean manufacturing challenges. Its gravimetric twin-screw feeders use a unique weighing algorithm to provide high feeding accuracy and constancy (usually below ± 0.5%), and can be supplied as standalone machines. The mixers offer the optimal combination of radial and axial mixing (dispersion), as well as easy adjustment to various products, recipes and capacities. The feeders and mixers offer swift and easy cleaning because all parts with product contact can be removed quickly for cleaning by a single operator.

855-888-0088; www.GerickeUSA.com