New dairy products: fairlife launches high-protein milks for children

Chicago-based fairlife introduced SuperKids, a line of high-protein milks marketed to children. The milks come in whole, 2% reduced-fat or fat-free plain ultra-filtered milk, and 2% chocolate ultra-filtered milk varieties.

The chocolate milk has half the sugar of ordinary chocolate milk and 50% more protein, according to the company. An 8-ounce serving of the 2% chocolate variety contains 140 calories, 4.5 grams of fat, 12 grams of sugar and 13 grams of protein per 8-ounce serving. The 2% plain variety contains 120 calories, 4.5 grams of fat, 8 grams of sugar and 12 grams of protein per 8-ounce serving.

The milk is processed through soft filters to concentrate on the nutrition, so it has more protein, more calcium, less sugar and is lactose-free, according to the company. The milks contain 35% daily value of calcium; have no added sugar, plus 125 milligrams of DHA Omega-3 per serving.

It is sold in 52-ounce bottles for $4.49 and 4-packs of 8-ounce single-serve bottles for $5.99. The milks are available nationwide.

