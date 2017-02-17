New dairy products: fairlife launches high-protein milks for children
The new line of high-protein ultra-filtered milks comes in single-serve and 52-ounce sizes.
Chicago-based fairlife introduced SuperKids, a line of high-protein milks marketed to children. The milks come in whole, 2% reduced-fat or fat-free plain ultra-filtered milk, and 2% chocolate ultra-filtered milk varieties.
The chocolate milk has half the sugar of ordinary chocolate milk and 50% more protein, according to the company. An 8-ounce serving of the 2% chocolate variety contains 140 calories, 4.5 grams of fat, 12 grams of sugar and 13 grams of protein per 8-ounce serving. The 2% plain variety contains 120 calories, 4.5 grams of fat, 8 grams of sugar and 12 grams of protein per 8-ounce serving.
The milk is processed through soft filters to concentrate on the nutrition, so it has more protein, more calcium, less sugar and is lactose-free, according to the company. The milks contain 35% daily value of calcium; have no added sugar, plus 125 milligrams of DHA Omega-3 per serving.
It is sold in 52-ounce bottles for $4.49 and 4-packs of 8-ounce single-serve bottles for $5.99. The milks are available nationwide.
Got new dairy products to contribute? Submit it to Dairy Foods here.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Dairy Foods print Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our digital edition.