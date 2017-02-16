Pentair’s powder valve with pneumatic actuator
Pentair’s F250 powder valve with pneumatic actuator and Easymind control top features advanced butterfly valve seat technology. One of the main features of the valve, the deflection zone (ski-jump), minimizes direct impingement of high-velocity product particles on the sealing surfaces. The valves are available in a number of executions, including wafer flanges, butt weld, RJT, clamp and other end connections. Their unique polyurethane bushing reduces seat torque and maximizes seat life.
800-218-3915; www.foodandbeverage.pentair.com
