New dairy products: Epicurean Butter's single-serve flavored butter

Epicurean Butter, Federal Heights, Colo., maker of sweet and savory finishing butters, introduced 1-ounce single-serve butter pouches in eight flavors.

The spreadable butter flavors include organic cocoa coconut, cinnamon & brown sugar and organic roasted garlic. The organic butter flavors retail for $1.89-$1.99, the other flavors for $1.00-$1.15. The organic cocoa coconut flavor contains 190 calories and 20 grams of fat per 1-ounce serving.

The butter is available at specialty retailers across the United States, like including Harris Teeter, Bristol Farms, Sprouts, Whole Foods, Mariano’s and Fairway. The butter is also marketed to the national foodservice market, available in a 50-pack of 1-ounce packets.

Got new dairy products to contribute? Submit it to Dairy Foods here.