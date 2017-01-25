Page & Pedersen's LactiCyte-HD provides rapid testing of somatic cell counts in milk

The LactiCyte-HD from Page & Pedersen provides automated, rapid microscopic SCC that enables real-time somatic cell counts for cow, goat, sheep and/or buffalo milk. Covering a wide range (from 0 to 10,000,000 SCC/mL), the test time is less than one minute. Based upon a fluorescent microscope technique and magnification approach to cell counting, the results are reported and also recorded by a charged-coupled device camera. Milk can be preserved and tested days after milking.

