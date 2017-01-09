A Bulgarian-style yogurt and shakeable soft cheese top our 2016 Best New Dairy Products poll

Trimona Bulgarian Yogurt, Simple Seasons Shakeable Soft Cheeses, and Friendly's Ice Cream Sundae Cups were the top three vote-getters in Dairy Foods' 2016 Best New Dairy Products poll.

These top vote getters were among the 30 dairy foods and beverages nominated by the editorial staff of Dairy Foods. See the entire Top 10 Best New Dairy Products HERE.

Receiving the most votes was Trimona Bulgarian yogurt (owned by Trimona Foods Inc., Port Jefferson, N.Y.). The non-GMO unstrained Bulgarian yogurt is organic, grass-fed and gluten-free. It’s also made with whole-milk. Earlier this year, the company added four new varieties to its line in flavors like honey ginger cinnamon and blueberry lavender. Read more about this yogurt here.

Coming up second in the poll, Simply Artisan Reserve’s Simple Seasons is a finely crumbled soft cheese in a convenient, shakeable glass jar. Simply Artisan is a brand of Litehouse Inc., Sandpoint, Idaho. Rounding out the top three was Wilbraham, Mass.-based Friendly’s Ice Cream sundae ice cream cups. The 6-ounce sundae cups are available in 15 flavors, including Salted Caramel Cake Krunch, Candy Bar, Reese's Peanut Butter Cup and Original Chocolate Fudge.

A total of 7,658 votes were recorded during the voting period (Dec. 1, 2016 to Jan. 6, 2017).

See the entire Top 10 Best New Dairy Products (in order of number of votes received) HERE.

You can also see Dairy Foods Top 10 Editors' Choice dairy products for 2016 here.