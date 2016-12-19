The Ingredient House & Soyuzsnab’s freeze-dried starter, probiotic and protective cultures

The Ingredient House & Soyuzsnab’s new novel range of AiBi freeze-dried starter, probiotic and protective cultures are for use with fresh fermented dairy products. These cultures have a fast fermentation time in fresh dairy applications. Using AiBi Starter Cultures, sour cream production can be completed in almost half the time compared to traditional cultures, according to the company. Fast fermenting cultures are available to produce yogurt, sour cream, cottage cheese and kefir with a range of viscosity and texture.

910-693-0037; www.theingredienthouse.com