Horizon Organic launches new line of cheese snack packs

Horizon Organic, a brand of DanoneWave, Broomfield, Colo., launched of a new line of snacking products. Good & Go snack packs feature cheese paired with nuts, dried fruit or pretzels and are packaged in convenient 1.26-ounce packages. They’re sold in three varieties: cheddar and pretzels; colby and apple crisps; and cheddar with raisins, cashews and sweetened cranberries. The cheddar and pretzels variety contains 140 calories, 7 grams of fat, 1 gram of sugar and 6 grams of protein. The snacks retail for $2.29 per pack and are available in stores nationwide.