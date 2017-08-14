Pressure and level transmitter is suitable for hot-fill applications

The Anderson-Negele L3 pressure and level transmitter has been designed to measure process pressure or hydrostatic level in sanitary process applications.

The L3 Pressure and Level Sensor from Anderson-Negele has a rugged design. Features include:

A temperature compensation strategy that optimizes performances in hot and highly dynamic systems. This feature is said to result in fewer errors in fluid food and hot fill applications.

An easy-to-use graphical display interface, which reduces reliance on a manual during start-up and commissioning.

The ability to use the same platform for line pressure or hydrostatic level applications. This reduces stocking needs for our customers and eliminates the need to learn multiple platforms.

A modular design which allows on-site repair and reconfiguration, and includes the ability to add a remote cable to the assembly.

