Pressure and level transmitter is suitable for hot-fill applications
The transmitter has an easy-to-use graphical display interface.
August 14, 2017
The Anderson-Negele L3 pressure and level transmitter has been designed to measure process pressure or hydrostatic level in sanitary process applications.
The L3 Pressure and Level Sensor from Anderson-Negele has a rugged design. Features include:
- A temperature compensation strategy that optimizes performances in hot and highly dynamic systems. This feature is said to result in fewer errors in fluid food and hot fill applications.
- An easy-to-use graphical display interface, which reduces reliance on a manual during start-up and commissioning.
- The ability to use the same platform for line pressure or hydrostatic level applications. This reduces stocking needs for our customers and eliminates the need to learn multiple platforms.
- A modular design which allows on-site repair and reconfiguration, and includes the ability to add a remote cable to the assembly.
800-833-0081; www.Anderson-Negele.com
