Pressure and level transmitter is suitable for hot-fill applications

The transmitter has an easy-to-use graphical display interface.

Anderson-Negele pressure and level transmitter

Anderson-Negele, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fortive Corp., is a global instrumentation company providing hygienic instrumentation solutions and services for food and beverage processors.

August 14, 2017
The Anderson-Negele L3 pressure and level transmitter has been designed to measure process pressure or hydrostatic level in sanitary process applications.

The L3 Pressure and Level Sensor from Anderson-Negele has a rugged design. Features include:

  • A temperature compensation strategy that optimizes performances in hot and highly dynamic systems. This feature is said to result in fewer errors in fluid food and hot fill applications.
  • An easy-to-use graphical display interface, which reduces reliance on a manual during start-up and commissioning.
  • The ability to use the same platform for line pressure or hydrostatic level applications. This reduces stocking needs for our customers and eliminates the need to learn multiple platforms.
  • A modular design which allows on-site repair and reconfiguration, and includes the ability to add a remote cable to the assembly.

800-833-0081; www.Anderson-Negele.com

 

