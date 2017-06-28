Glanbia Nutritionals honored for sustainability, community achievements

Cheesemaker and dairy ingredients processor Glanbia Nutritionals is one of several dairy processing and producing businesses honored in the U.S. Dairy Sustainability Awards, sponsored by Dairy Management Inc. The winners were announced today at an awards ceremony at the Chicago History Museum, Chicago.

DMI honored Glanbia in the category Outstanding Dairy Processing & Manufacturing Sustainability specifically for its environmental and corporate responsibility programs; annual environmental reporting across all operations; a “Nutrition for Society” framework to build health and wellness programs for employees and communities; and continuing leadership in food safety and quality. The dairy processor has reduced its water consumption by 20% globally and raised $160,000 for local charities through an annual golf tournament. The company said it has reached 90% of 2016 targets and is on track to reach 2020 goals.

Other recipients (and categories) are: