NFDM markets are steady as dry whey markets weaken

The following is from USDA’s Dairy Market News for the week of June 5 to 9, 2017. Read the complete report.

Nonfat dry milk markets are steady to higher across the country. Generally, inventories are comfortable to heavy as the market conveys mixed signals. Prices for dry buttermilk parallel steady to higher prices for NDM. Demand is moderate, with stocks reported comfortable to light.

Dry whey markets show signs of weakening this week

Dry whey markets are showing signs of weakening as dry whey product traded steady to lower between the regions. The Central and Midwest saw drops in the mostly series at the top of the range. Prices held steady in a fairly quiet WPC3 4% market, while demand is lackluster.

Lactose price is steady to lower

Reports recognized inventory growth over the first four months of 2017, therefore, stocks are generally available. The lactose price is steady to lower. Buyers are assessing future needs. A major emphasis for global market manufacturers is the ability to move larger volumes.

Prices for rennet casein firmed, but acid casein prices are stable.