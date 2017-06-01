Vote for the dairy plant of the year

Where is the Dairy Plant of the Year? Is it a small fluid milk processing facility in rural Maryland or a large cheesemaker in Wisconsin? Those are two of the 14 dairy plants nominated for Dairy Foods’ Plant of the Year.

The magazine invites readers to vote in an online poll that ends July 9. The votes help Dairy Foods editors determine the recipient of the award.

All of the processing plants have been featured online and in the magazine over the past 18 months. The 2016 Dairy Plant of the Year was Bel Brands’ facility in Brookings, S.D.

This year’s nominated plants are:

Arla Foods, Hollandtown, Wis. (cheese)

Hollandtown, Wis. (cheese) Cabot Creamery, Cabot, Vt. (cheese)

Cabot, Vt. (cheese) Chobani, Twin Falls, Idaho (yogurt)

Twin Falls, Idaho (yogurt) Clover Sonoma, Petaluma, Calif. (fluid milk)

Petaluma, Calif. (fluid milk) Humboldt Creamery, Fortuna, Calif. (fluid milk, ice cream and powders)

Fortuna, Calif. (fluid milk, ice cream and powders) JonnyPops, St. Louis Park, Minn. (ice cream novelties)

St. Louis Park, Minn. (ice cream novelties) Kilby Cream, Colora, Md. (fluid milk and ice cream)

Colora, Md. (fluid milk and ice cream) Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream, Brooklyn, N.Y. (ice cream)

Brooklyn, N.Y. (ice cream) Litehouse Inc., Sandpoint, Idaho (blue-veined cheeses and salad dressings). Shown in photo, above.

Sandpoint, Idaho (blue-veined cheeses and salad dressings). Shown in photo, above. Noosa Yoghurt, Bellvue, Colo. (yogurt)

Bellvue, Colo. (yogurt) Ramar Foods, Pittsburg, Calif. (ice cream)

Pittsburg, Calif. (ice cream) Snowville Creamery, Pomeroy, Ohio (fluid milk)

Pomeroy, Ohio (fluid milk) The Comfy Cow, Louisville, Ky. (ice cream)

Louisville, Ky. (ice cream) Three Twins Ice Cream, Sheboygan, Wis. (ice cream)

Read about each plant here then vote here.