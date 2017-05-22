Califia Farms launches a new line of RTD all black, cold brew coffees

Los Angeles-based Califia Farms launched Black Label Cold Brew, a new line of ready-to-drink, all black, cold brew coffees. The coffees are packaged in amber 10.5-ounce glass bottles and come in three flavors: black mocha, signature blend (sourced from Colombia, Guatemala and El Salvador); and single origin (sourced from Ethiopia’s Yirgacheffe region). The coffee is available in select Whole Foods Markets and at over 500 Target stores nationwide. A bottle contains 20 calories and 1 gram of protein, and the suggested retail price is $3.99.