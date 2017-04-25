BNP Media pledges $2,500 to FPSA’s anti-hunger campaign

The Dairy Council Board of Directors of the Food Processing Suppliers Association has pledged its support to the 2017 Defeat Hunger campaign. The association has committed to contributing $75,000 at Process Expo, its trade show to be held in September in Chicago.

BNP Media, the publisher of Dairy Foods, is donating $2,500, which will help provide approximately 7,500 meals. FPSA has created an online portal for donations. It has organized a food drive at Process Expo to support the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

"The FPSA Dairy Council is providing its full support for the 2017 Defeat Hunger campaign," said Bill McPhail, chairman of the FPSA Dairy Council. "This support comes from all facets of the dairy industry embodied in our Council, including dairy processors, suppliers, regulatory, architecture and engineering, and media. Members will provide contributions in a variety of ways, as all Council members recognize the importance of addressing this critical issue in our own backyard."

FPSA is a trade association serving suppliers to the dairy industry as well as other global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. Find more information about the Defeat Hunger campaign here.

Process Expo highlights dairy processing technology

Process Expo, taking place Sept. 19 to 22 in Chicago at McCormick Place, will place a special focus on dairy processing. The equipment-focused tradeshow will include a special Dairy Zone, featuring suppliers who understand the needs of dairy processors. In addition to serving the needs of dairy processors, Process Expo is inviting manufacturers of these other food products: bakery, grains, seeds and snacks; beverages; meat, poultry, seafood; prepared foods, fruits, vegetables; confectionery, candy, sweets; and pet foods.

The show is organized by The Food Processing Suppliers Association, which expects more than 15,000 attendees. Register at www.myprocessexpo.com.

FPSA education programs about food safety, labeling

Trends that will be addressed on the show floor and through the education program include food safety, with a focus on the implementation and enforcement of the Food Safety Modernization Act; updates on 3-A Sanitary Standards; the impact of labeling laws; and the trend in natural ingredients. Food processing technologies to be discussed include cold process pasteurization and high-pressure pasteurization. Other sessions will explore topics such as the process involved in the development of functional foods and process equipment for artisanal cheese manufacturers and craft beverage makers.

The show floor will feature a Virtual Reality Showroom, the Food Safety Summit Theater, networking events, an Innovations Showcase, student poster presentations, a beer garden and more.

Over 600 exhibiting companies, spanning 220,000 square feet will offer equipment, machinery and demonstrations for attendees in all food processing sectors.