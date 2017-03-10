International Delight adds new flavor to clean-label coffee creamer line

International Delight’s Simply Pure, owned by Danone’s WhiteWave Foods, Broomfield, Colo., added a new flavor, Sweet & Creamy, to its clean-label coffee creamer line. The creamers are made with just a few ingredients (like skim milk, cane sugar and cream). The new flavor joins the other varieties — vanilla and caramel. The sweet and creamy flavor contains 30 calories, 1 gram of fat and 5 grams of sugar per 1-tablespoon serving. The creamers are available at grocery stores nationwide with a suggested retail price of $4.69 per quart.