Supplier News
Ribbon cutting

Dairy equipment supplier Sprinkman opens new headquarters

W.M. Sprinkman has been engineering process equipment for the food and beverage industry for almost 90 years.

Sprinkman ribbon cutting

From left: Paul Decker (Waukesha County Board Chairman), Paul Farrow (Waukesha County Executive), Jen Sprinkman, Sara Sprinkman, Donna Sprinkman, Bob Sprinkman, Brian Sprinkman (President & CEO), Shawn Reilly (City of Waukesha Mayor), Suzanne Kelley (President, Waukesha County Business Alliance.)

December 13, 2016
KEYWORDS company expansion / dairy equipment suppliers
Reprints
No Comments

W.M. Sprinkman Corp. held a grand opening celebration of its new headquarters on Dec. 9 in Waukesha, Wis. The company, which engineers process equipment for the food and beverage industry, also expanded its plant operations. Founded in 1929, Sprinkman works with the dairy and craft brewing industries.

Third-generation President & CEO Brian Sprinkman led the ribbon cutting. He was joined by his father, Bob Sprinkman, and local dignitaries including Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow, Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly and President of the Waukesha County Business Alliance Suzanne Kelley. Current employees, local businesses and Sprinkman clients also attended.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Dairy Foods print Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our digital edition.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.