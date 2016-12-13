Dairy equipment supplier Sprinkman opens new headquarters

W.M. Sprinkman Corp. held a grand opening celebration of its new headquarters on Dec. 9 in Waukesha, Wis. The company, which engineers process equipment for the food and beverage industry, also expanded its plant operations. Founded in 1929, Sprinkman works with the dairy and craft brewing industries.

Third-generation President & CEO Brian Sprinkman led the ribbon cutting. He was joined by his father, Bob Sprinkman, and local dignitaries including Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow, Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly and President of the Waukesha County Business Alliance Suzanne Kelley. Current employees, local businesses and Sprinkman clients also attended.