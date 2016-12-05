After re-org, General Mills dairy unit reports to president/COO

General Mills has re-aligned its dairy strategic brand unit (SBU) following the announcement of a new global organization structure. The Dairy SBU, based in France and led by Olivier Faujour, will report to President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Harmening and will work with the Group Presidents to explore further opportunities to drive growth and innovation for the dairy platform globally. General Mills said it holds No. 2 positions worldwide in both yogurt and super-premium ice cream, with brands including Yoplait and Häagen-Dazs.

Minneapolis-based General Mills announced its new global organizational structure today, saying in a statement that it “will support growth and drive greater efficiency by streamlining the company's leadership, maximizing global scale, and increasing operational agility.”

Harmening has assumed global operations responsibilities, reporting to Chairman and CEO Ken Powell. As part of this new structure, the company is eliminating the position of International Chief Operating Officer. Effective Jan. 1, 2017, four business groups will report directly to Harmening, each led by a Group President:

North America Retail (U.S. Retail & Canada) led by Jon Nudi

Europe & Australia led by Bethany Quam

Asia & Latin America led by Christina Law

Convenience Stores & Foodservice led by Shawn O'Grady

The company intends to name a new global CMO/Marketing Innovation leader, who will report to Harmening.

Read the entire press release here.

UPDATED. FOR FURTHER READING: General Mills to cut up to 600 jobs in global restructuring (StarTribune.com)