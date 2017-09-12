Dairy Foods announces leadership changes

Dairy Foods’ Chief Editor Jim Carper retired as of Sept. 1, 2017. Carper had a 37-year career in journalism, the last seven of which were on Dairy Foods.

“Jim did an incredible job helping to build the Dairy Foods brand across all channels,” said Tom Imbordino, dairy market & media leader for the BNP’s Food | Beverage | Packaging Group of Troy, Mich.-based BNP Media. “Since 2012, overall brand reach tripled and the dairyfoods.com website traffic grew a whopping 600% under Jim’s leadership. Jim fully embraced the dairy market, visiting 47 processing plants in 24 states during his tenure.”

With Carper’s departure, Dairy Foods welcomes Kathie Canning as its new chief editor. Canning joins Dairy Foods with 20-plus years of experience in B2B with such companies as Cahners Business Information, Putman Media, EnsembleIQ and BNP Media. She has held several editorial leadership roles on various titles such as Refrigerated & Frozen Foods, PL Buyer and Store Brands.

“We are thrilled to have Kathie join BNP’s Food | Beverage | Packaging Group,” said Mike Leonard, strategic operations leader. "Kathie’s experience in this field, along with her outstanding reputation, makes her the perfect fit for this position. BNP Media has complete confidence that Kathie will help elevate and take Dairy Foods to the next level."

Kathie will be working from BNP’s Deerfield, Ill., offices and can be reached at 847-405-4009 or canningk@bnpmedia.com.

BNP Media, the largest family-owned B2B Media Company in the country, helps people succeed in business with superior information through its portfolio of magazines, web sites, conferences, trade shows and market research. BNP specializes in the food, beverage, packaging, manufacturing, gaming, architecture and construction, mechanical systems and safety and security markets. BNP owns and operates more than 60 magazines, 40 events and 75 websites.

BNP Media was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Troy, Mich., with offices around the country. For more information, visit www.bnpmedia.com.