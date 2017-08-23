Dairy Processing and EquipmentEquipmentOperations

National Bulk Equipment’s bulk bag unloader provides closed-cycle dust containment

nbe

National Bulk Equipment’s bulk bag unloader

August 23, 2017
National Bulk Equipment’s bulk bag unloader was designed and built to address specific dust reduction and process operation efficiency requirements. The company developed a process-specific bulk bag discharger that enables the operator to easily spout the bulk bag while simultaneously enclosing the bag spout interface within the NBE E3 closed-cycle dust recovery system. The bulk bag discharger unloads various semi free-flowing, hygroscopic, contaminable powders at a rate of 6,000 pounds-per-hour.

616-399-2220; www.nbe-inc.com

