National Bulk Equipment’s bulk bag unloader provides closed-cycle dust containment
National Bulk Equipment’s bulk bag unloader was designed and built to address specific dust reduction and process operation efficiency requirements. The company developed a process-specific bulk bag discharger that enables the operator to easily spout the bulk bag while simultaneously enclosing the bag spout interface within the NBE E3 closed-cycle dust recovery system. The bulk bag discharger unloads various semi free-flowing, hygroscopic, contaminable powders at a rate of 6,000 pounds-per-hour.
616-399-2220; www.nbe-inc.com
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Dairy Foods print Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our digital edition.