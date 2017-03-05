Uncommon Coffee Roastersmakes ready-to-drink milk-based cold brew coffees
Uncommon Coffee Roasters, Douglas, Mich., makes ready-to-drink cold brew coffee in three flavors: original, half & half and chocolate milk. The half & half variety contains 110 calories, 8 grams of fat, 8 grams of sugar and 2 grams of protein per 8-ounce serving. The coffee is now sold at 168 Meijer stores in six states: Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Kentucky. The suggested retail price is $3.99 per 16-ounce carton, but Meijer offers an introductory price of $2.99.
