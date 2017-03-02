Bolthouse Farms’ launches yogurt-based mayo dip
The new mayo-dressing is made with clean ingredients
March 2, 2017
Bakersfield, Calif.-based Bolthouse Farms’ MAIO is a new line of refrigerated, yogurt-based spreads made with clean ingredients (like milk, water, corn starch, salt and cane sugar). A 1-tablespoon serving contains 20 calories, 1 gram of fat, and less than 1 gram of sugar and protein. The spread is available in three varieties — plain, chipotle and garlic. An 8-ounce bottle retails for $2.99 and is available in Northern California Safeway stores.
