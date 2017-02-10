Dutch Farms introduces Parmesan, Asiago cheese shreds in cups
February 10, 2017
Chicago-based Dutch Farms introduced new shredded Parmesan, shredded Asiago and grated Parmesan cheeses in 5-ounce cups. The Parmesan contains 110 calories, 8 grams of fat and 8 grams of protein per 1/4-cup serving. The cheeses are sold throughout the Chicago area for a suggested retail price of $2.99.
