Dutch Farms introduces Parmesan, Asiago cheese shreds in cups

dutch farms

Dutch Farms Asiago

February 10, 2017
Chicago-based Dutch Farms introduced new shredded Parmesan, shredded Asiago and grated Parmesan cheeses in 5-ounce cups. The Parmesan contains 110 calories, 8 grams of fat and 8 grams of protein per 1/4-cup serving. The cheeses are sold throughout the Chicago area for a suggested retail price of $2.99.

