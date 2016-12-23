Tropicana launches juice blend with probiotics

Tropicana, a brand of Purchase, N.Y.-based PepsiCo Inc., launched Tropicana Essentials Probiotics, a new 100% juice with probiotics and no added sugar or artificial flavors. Flavors are: strawberry banana, pineapple mango and peach passion fruit. The strawberry banana flavor contains 130 calories, 28 grams of sugar and 1 gram of protein. The juice will be available nationwide in multi- and single-serve sizes in early 2017. The suggested retail price is $3.49 for the 32-ounce multi-serve and $1.69 for the 10-ounce single-serve size.