Dairy Foods & BeveragesNon-Dairy Beverages

Tropicana launches juice blend with probiotics

tropicana

Tropicana Essentials Probiotics

December 23, 2016
KEYWORDS beverages / functional beverages / juices
Reprints
No Comments

Tropicana, a brand of Purchase, N.Y.-based PepsiCo Inc., launched Tropicana Essentials Probiotics, a new 100% juice with probiotics and no added sugar or artificial flavors. Flavors are: strawberry banana, pineapple mango and peach passion fruit. The strawberry banana flavor contains 130 calories, 28 grams of sugar and 1 gram of protein. The juice will be available nationwide in multi- and single-serve sizes in early 2017. The suggested retail price is $3.49 for the 32-ounce multi-serve and $1.69 for the 10-ounce single-serve size.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Dairy Foods print Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our digital edition.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.